BYD Auto, represented in Chile by astara, has recently unveiled its highly anticipated new electric sedan, the BYD Seal. This model combines technology, autonomy, and safety to cater to the growing demand for electric vehicles. The launch event was attended by top executives from both companies, including Chuanfu Wang (founder and president of BYD), Stella Li (Executive Vice President of BYD and CEO of BYD Americas), Jaime Gorbeña (President of astara), Jorge Navea (CEO of astara), and Cristián Garcés (General Manager of BYD Auto).

The success of the electrification industry in Chile has caught the attention of global leaders like BYD. «Chile is a market with tremendous potential for electric mobility. With the launch of the BYD Seal, we reaffirm that electromobility is a reality and as a brand, we are working to meet the needs of all our customers with cutting-edge technology,» said Cristián Garcés.

The sports sedan is now available for reservation on both showrooms and the brand’s website at a price starting from $56,999,990. Its combination of speed and advanced technology has already attracted enthusiasts in Brazil where it sold 991 units within its first month.

The sixth model introduced by global leader BYD in electric vehicles segment is expected to revolutionize sports sedans. Known as an innovative automaker that places importance on both interior and exterior features as well as performance attributes; it can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds.

Like all other models by BYD Auto Company Limited (“BYDDF”), Seal utilizes their signature Blade Battery which offers superior safety along with efficiency developed over three decades ago providing capacity up to 82.56 kWh powering two motors on each axis delivering an impressive output making it AWD capable while ranking amongst top performers in battery range providing upward range of 520 kilometers. «The launch of the BYD Seal marks a turning point in the sports sedan segment. Our model aggressively competes in terms of price, technology, autonomy, equipment, and speed. These attributes make it a viable alternative for those looking to step into electromobility while staying true to their sporty inclinations,» added the executive.

Not only does the BYD Seal offer an impressive driving experience but also includes state-of-the-art safety features. Equipped with six airbags and 26 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), including blind-spot detection (BSD), intelligent assisted braking, hydraulic assisted braking (HBA), semi-autonomous Di-Pilot mode, predictive collision warning (PCW), automatic emergency braking system for frontal collision warning, rear collision warning (RCW) and front-side collision warning among others.

Inside the vehicle boasts ample space and comfort with electronically adjustable seats in eight different positions along with a 10.25-inch digital dashboard display complemented by Head-Up Display projection on windshield(W-HUD) ensuring concise information sharing while driving.The infotainment touchscreen measures 15.6 inches providing access to multimedia controls which can be charged wirelessly as well as integrating Di-Link 3.0 ecosystem functionality.Augmenting this is adaptive cruise control further enhancing its driveability.

The dimensions of this electric sports sedan are measured at; Length measuring at 4,800 mm(mm = millimeters); Width measuring at 1,875mm; Height measuring at1 ,460 mm; whereas wheelbase stands at length measurements of2 ,920mm.

BYD Seal represents an exciting addition to Chile’s rapidly expanding electric vehicle market, contributing towards achieving sustainable mobility goals while offering top-notch performance and safety features that cater to the needs of consumers seeking both advanced technology and autonomy.