Pixar and Disney have announced their new animated film, «Elio,» which is set to be released in 2024. This news has sparked a wave of comments and speculation, particularly regarding the inspiration behind the film’s protagonist. Many internet users from various countries in Latin America believe that the character, who represents planet Earth in space, is based on Tomiii 11, a popular Chilean YouTuber who tragically passed away from brain cancer.

Tomás Blanch, also known as Tomii11, captured the hearts of millions in 2021 when he shared his dream of becoming a YouTuber. Within just 24 hours, he gained three million subscribers and went on to win a prestigious Copihue de Oro award while battling cancer. In light of this potential tribute by Disney, social media has been flooded with comments.

Netizens have pointed out that Elio bears a striking resemblance to Tomiii 11 due to his eye patch and certain facial features (Peñaflor Crave). Similarly, another user expressed how it seems that Elio is indeed inspired by the beloved young YouTuber (Estoy Aquí).

The release of this film has touched many hearts as fans mourn Tomiii 11’s passing (Dart Santander). Moreover, fans can read more about Tomiii 11’s impact both as an influencer and through his father’s emotional account following his son’s tragic departure (La Cuarta).

Overall,

Pixar’s announcement of their upcoming film «Elio» has generated immense speculation within online communities as netizens believe it may be inspired by late Chilean YouTuber Tomii 11. This heartwarming tribute to an admirable young influencer has struck an emotional chord among fans worldwide who eagerly await its release.