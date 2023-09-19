«Helhue Sunki and Marlen Olivari continue to make headlines following their appearance on Canal 13’s program El Purgatorio. This comes after the lawyer stated that Olivari didn’t even acknowledge her and acted as if she didn’t know her.

«She barely greeted me, didn’t smile, she wasn’t the same person I knew,» added the lawyer, who initially thought Olivari was in a different mood because it was her birthday and she seemed more serious that day.

«She was acting quite strange, not like the Marlen Olivari I knew, and later I discovered (the reasons for her behavior) that she is running for office,» continued Sunki. «She ran for mayor but only got 300 votes, nobody paid attention.»

Marlen responded with an enigmatic message. Although not explicit, it hinted at being directed towards Helhue.

«The worst thing today is attacking someone’s ability… I consider it the most immoral thing on Earth to attack a man not for his flaws but for his virtues,» shared a video from Russian philosopher Ayn Rand reflecting on the ‘age of envy.’

Following this, Olivari added her own commentary.

«Couldn’t be clearer. So tell me… Do you feel attacked by jealous individuals because of your achievements, talents, unyielding values and consistent actions?» she concluded.»