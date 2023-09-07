The World Sports Photography Awards, an international competition that celebrates the best sports scenes, has announced its winners for this year. These captivating images have enthralled and entertained millions of people around the globe.

1. Winner / Gold: «Salida al cielo» by Patrick Smith

Patrick Smith’s photograph titled «Salida al cielo» has been awarded the prestigious gold prize. The image captures a breathtaking moment in sports that seems to transcend earthly boundaries.

2. Winner / Silver: «Justine Dupont» by Octávio Passos

Octávio Passos’ photograph titled «Justine Dupont» has secured the applaudable silver prize. The image showcases a remarkable display of skill and determination in sports.

3. Winner / Bronze: «E de explosión» by Phil Noble

Phil Noble’s photograph titled «E de explosión» has earned him the bronze accolade. This stunning image encapsulates an explosive moment in sports that leaves viewers in awe.

4. Football Winner: «Por fin solos» by Jesús Álvarez Orihuela

Jesús Álvarez Orihuela’s photograph titled «Por fin solos» claims victory in the football category. The picture perfectly captures a unique and intimate moment shared between players on the field.

5.Basketball Winner: “Locos por Cameron” by Andrew Hancock

Andrew Hancock’s photograph “Locos por Cameron” takes home the top honor in the basketball category. This captivating image depicts a group of individuals passionately expressing their love for Cameron, undoubtedly creating an unforgettable atmosphere.

The World Sports Photography Awards continues to showcase extraordinary moments captured through photography, bringing inspiration and excitement to sports enthusiasts worldwide.