Manuela Sanz, daughter of Alejandro Sanz and his ex-wife, Mexican model Jaydy Mitchell, is making waves with her new venture. Along with friend and partner Ana Pau Ruiz, she has launched her own swimwear brand called Bølge Shorewear, creating «premium bikinis to enjoy life.» The two are even the faces of their brand’s campaign where Manuela models an orange trikini showcasing her beauty at just 21 years old. In their new collection, the young entrepreneurs are promoting a free style that seeks to break barriers in the beginning of Europe’s upcoming summer season by reviving vintage vibes through their designs. «Traveling, art and music are our main sources of inspiration,» they state on their website. Read more on La Cuarta.